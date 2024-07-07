0
Sunday 7 July 2024 - 02:22

Senior US official: NATO to Announce 'Bridge to Membership' Plan for Ukraine

Story Code : 1146216
Senior US official: NATO to Announce
NATO leaders will show "very strong" signals of allied support for Ukraine on its path to Euro-Atlantic integration, Anadolu Agency reported.

The official said in previewing the summit that its declaration, which is still being negotiated, will underscore the importance of Ukraine's vital work on democratic economic and security reforms.

The declaration will also reference NATO's efforts to support Ukraine as part of the "bridge to membership," according to the official.

"A lot of the defense capabilities that were currently surging to Ukraine are designed to enhance Ukraine's short-term efforts to defend itself, but the longer-term effort is what we're calling the 'bridge to membership'," the official said.

The aim is to help Ukraine with coordination for training, equipment and logistics, the official added.

NATO leaders will gather in Washington next week for the summit marking the 75th anniversary of the military alliance.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Hits Israeli Spying Equipment
Hezbollah Hits Israeli Spying Equipment
Anti-NATO Protest Held in DC Draws Hundreds
Anti-NATO Protest Held in DC Draws Hundreds
7 July 2024
Death Toll among Journalists Killed in Gaza Rises to 158
Death Toll among Journalists Killed in Gaza Rises to 158
7 July 2024
Consultations on Gaza to be Held Next Week in Cairo
Consultations on Gaza to be Held Next Week in Cairo
7 July 2024
Islamic Jihad: Israeli Regime Certain to Face Eventual Annihilation
Islamic Jihad: Israeli Regime Certain to Face Eventual Annihilation
7 July 2024
Israeli Military Confirms Attack on ‘Humanitarian Area’
Israeli Military Confirms Attack on ‘Humanitarian Area’
7 July 2024
Colombian President Petro Shares Concert Footage to Denounce
Colombian President Petro Shares Concert Footage to Denounce 'Genocide in Palestine'
7 July 2024
World Leaders Congratulate Masoud Pezeshkian on Presidential Victory
World Leaders Congratulate Masoud Pezeshkian on Presidential Victory
7 July 2024
Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iran’s 14th Presidential Election
Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iran’s 14th Presidential Election
6 July 2024
Report: US Nuke Missile Program Costs Skyrocket to $160 Billion
Report: US Nuke Missile Program Costs Skyrocket to $160 Billion
6 July 2024
Hezbollah’s Deputy SG: ‘Israel’ Failed & To Negotiate, Hezbollah Prepared for Any Scenario
Hezbollah’s Deputy SG: ‘Israel’ Failed & To Negotiate, Hezbollah Prepared for Any Scenario
6 July 2024
Two-thirds of “Israelis” Back Captives Deal over Continuing War in Gaza
Two-thirds of “Israelis” Back Captives Deal over Continuing War in Gaza
6 July 2024
Hamas Delegation Meet Hezbollah Chief in Beirut
Hamas Delegation Meet Hezbollah Chief in Beirut
6 July 2024