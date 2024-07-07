0
Sunday 7 July 2024 - 02:30

UNRWA Chief Slams Israel’s New Evacuation Orders for Gazans

Story Code : 1146220
UNRWA Chief Slams Israel’s New Evacuation Orders for Gazans
Philippe Lazzarini wrote on X on Friday that Israel issued new evacuation orders for people in Gaza last week “forcing hundreds of thousands out of Khan Younis & Rafah in the south.”

“These evacuation orders - the largest issued since October- impact nearly a quarter of a million people, most of them already displaced, multiple times,” he noted.

Lazzarini, who is the commissioner general of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), said that “people have nowhere to go.”

“They desperately search for nonexistent safety, setting up makeshift structures often in the rubble of bombed-out buildings. The risk of unexploded ordnance (UXO) is spreading,” he noted.

He wrote that a nine-year-old Palestinian girl was reportedly killed by UXO in Khan Younis, and another six children were injured.

“The risk for children is especially high. They spend hours collecting water and food & walk long distances amid piles of accumulated waste that could be covering UXOs,” he added.

“This continuous cycle of displacement, constant being on ‘survival mode’ & despair must stop,” he concluded.

Israel launched its barbaric military campaign in the besieged Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023. The regime has since killed about 38,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Israel’s genocidal war has placed vast swathes of Gaza in ruins, pushing 85 percent of the region's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Hits Israeli Spying Equipment
Hezbollah Hits Israeli Spying Equipment
Anti-NATO Protest Held in DC Draws Hundreds
Anti-NATO Protest Held in DC Draws Hundreds
7 July 2024
Death Toll among Journalists Killed in Gaza Rises to 158
Death Toll among Journalists Killed in Gaza Rises to 158
7 July 2024
Consultations on Gaza to be Held Next Week in Cairo
Consultations on Gaza to be Held Next Week in Cairo
7 July 2024
Islamic Jihad: Israeli Regime Certain to Face Eventual Annihilation
Islamic Jihad: Israeli Regime Certain to Face Eventual Annihilation
7 July 2024
Israeli Military Confirms Attack on ‘Humanitarian Area’
Israeli Military Confirms Attack on ‘Humanitarian Area’
7 July 2024
Colombian President Petro Shares Concert Footage to Denounce
Colombian President Petro Shares Concert Footage to Denounce 'Genocide in Palestine'
7 July 2024
World Leaders Congratulate Masoud Pezeshkian on Presidential Victory
World Leaders Congratulate Masoud Pezeshkian on Presidential Victory
7 July 2024
Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iran’s 14th Presidential Election
Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iran’s 14th Presidential Election
6 July 2024
Report: US Nuke Missile Program Costs Skyrocket to $160 Billion
Report: US Nuke Missile Program Costs Skyrocket to $160 Billion
6 July 2024
Hezbollah’s Deputy SG: ‘Israel’ Failed & To Negotiate, Hezbollah Prepared for Any Scenario
Hezbollah’s Deputy SG: ‘Israel’ Failed & To Negotiate, Hezbollah Prepared for Any Scenario
6 July 2024
Two-thirds of “Israelis” Back Captives Deal over Continuing War in Gaza
Two-thirds of “Israelis” Back Captives Deal over Continuing War in Gaza
6 July 2024
Hamas Delegation Meet Hezbollah Chief in Beirut
Hamas Delegation Meet Hezbollah Chief in Beirut
6 July 2024