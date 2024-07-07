0
Islamic Jihad: Israeli Regime Certain to Face Eventual Annihilation

Abu Hamza, spokesman for the al-Quds Brigades, the Islamic Jihad’s armed wing, made the remarks to Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television network on Friday.

"The future of the enemy is demise, and this is a Qur’anic imperative that we believe in and work on," he said.

The spokesman also alleged that "when we describe our enemy as an occupier, it means that we will fight them until the last bullet.”

Abu Hamza also said, "The Resistance shattered the enemy's calculations and prevented it from achieving any of its goals, preventing it from positioning itself at any point or spot without its vehicles and soldiers coming under attack."

He said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was prolonging the war as a means of securing his future in power and avoiding corruption trials.

The Resistance, however, could sustain a long-term war of attrition, the spokesman stated, noting that its local munition production capabilities remained intact.

The remarks came amid an ongoing genocidal war that the regime has been waging against Gaza since October 7 in response to Al-Aqsa Storm, a surprise retaliatory operation by the territory’s Resistance groups, during which hundreds were taken captive.

More than 38,000 Palestinians, mostly women, children, and adolescents, have been killed so far throughout the brutal military onslaught.
