Israeli Forces Arrest 16 Palestinians in West Bank Raids
Story Code : 1146266
This latest round of arrests comes amid reports of renewed negotiations between Hamas and Israel over the exchange of captives held by both sides.
In another operation, Israeli soldiers arrested three Palestinians during an early morning raid in Far’a, south of Tubas, according to Wafa.
According to recent figures from the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society and the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, around 9,535 Palestinians have been arrested in the occupied West Bank since October 7.