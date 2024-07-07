0
Sunday 7 July 2024 - 10:07

Armed Forces to Work Closely with Next Admin, Iran’s Top General Says

Story Code : 1146268
Armed Forces to Work Closely with Next Admin, Iran’s Top General Says
In a message on Saturday, Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri congratulated Masoud Pezeshkian on winning the presidential election.

The top general described the election as a major factor in strengthening national unity and protecting the country’s independence and security against the hostile plots.

The commander stated that the Armed Forces of Iran are prepared, as usual, for cooperation and interaction with the 14th administration that is going to be formed by the president-elect.

Major General Baqeri also expressed hope that plans to fortify Iran’s defense capabilities would help make great strides in stabilizing the country’s might, deterrent power, security and protection of the causes of the Islamic Republic.

Pezeshkian, a physician-turned-politician, won the Iranian presidential runoff election on July 5 by winning 53.66% of the votes.

His new administration, the 14th one after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, will hold office for four years.
