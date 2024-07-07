0
Sunday 7 July 2024 - 10:12

America Doesn’t Have A President: Musk

America Doesn’t Have A President: Musk
Musk took to his X (formerly Twitter) social media network to dip into the ongoing political debacle in the aftermath of the debates between US President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump, RT reported.

He reposted a message by another user, with a screenshot of an opinion piece run by the New York Times, titled “Does America need a president?”

 “Real question … since we obviously haven’t had one for a while ...,” Musk wrote.

The piece itself, penned by social conservative columnist Ross Douthat, polemizes with other authors on the role of the president in American society, on whether a dysfunctional president can be fully substituted by others in the executive branch, the impact such a ‘leader’ has on decision-making and accountability, and other topics.

Douthat himself has been arguing long before the disastrous debate that Biden “needs to be replaced because it would be incredibly dangerous to have a senescent president in the White House for the next four years – and not just because Democrats fear he might lose to Trump in November.”
