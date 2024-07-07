Death Toll among Journalists Killed in Gaza Rises to 158

Islam Times - At least 158 journalists have been killed in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, the enclave’s authorities said.

They wrote in their Telegram channel that five media workers had been killed in military operations in recent days.Gaza’s health ministry said earlier that in total, 38,098 Palestinians were killed and about 87,705 more were wounded in the enclave.Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.