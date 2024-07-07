0
Sunday 7 July 2024 - 10:18

Hezbollah Hits Israeli Spying Equipment

The Hezbollah attack at the Al-Raheb military site was carried out with suitable weapons and inflicted losses on the Zionists, the Lebanese Resistance group said in a statement.

Hezbollah carried out the anti-Zionist operations in support of the Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Lebanese Resistance movement has been conducting regular attacks since early October 2023, against the Israeli regime’s military position in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.
