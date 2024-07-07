0
Sunday 7 July 2024 - 10:19

Consultations on Gaza to be Held Next Week in Cairo

Story Code : 1146278
Consultations on Gaza to be Held Next Week in Cairo
"Egypt will receive Israeli and US delegations to discuss unresolved issues regarding the agreement on armistice in Gaza," a high-ranking source in the Egyptian government agencies said.

The Egyptian side will also continue consultations with the representatives of the Hamas movement "as part of Cairo’s efforts to reach agreements on armistice and the exchange of hostages," Al Qahera Al Ekhbariya television reported.

"Intensive communications with all the parties will be held during the week to stir up efforts on reaching agreements" between the Gaza group and the Israeli regime, the source said.
