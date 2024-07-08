0
Monday 8 July 2024 - 02:29

China, Belarus Militaries Conduct Joint Training Exercise

China, Belarus Militaries Conduct Joint Training Exercise
The joint training exercise will focus on counter-terrorism operations, with both sides adopting a mixed-unit training model to jointly carry out planned drills, such as hostage rescue and coordinated counter-terrorism actions, the ministry said in a statement, the China Daily newspaper reported.

The statement added that the exercise aims to enhance the training and coordination capabilities of the participating troops and deepen practical cooperation between the ground forces of the two countries.
