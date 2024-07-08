Israel Seeks to Render Gaza Uninhabitable By Targeting Civilian, Public Infrastructure

Islam Times - Israeli forces have launched a series of strikes across Gaza, targeting civilian populations and public facilities to make Gaza uninhabitable, claiming the presence of Hamas fighters without providing evidence.

Israeli forces issued a statement claiming they struck a UNRWA school in Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp, alleging the presence of Hamas elements without offering further explanation or evidence.At least 16 people were killed and 75 critically injured, with casualties transferred to al-Awda Hospital and Al-Aqsa Hospital.The vast majority of casualties are women and children.Public facilities are also being targeted, suggesting a systematic attempt to render Gaza uninhabitable.Gaza City’s Al-Ahli Arab Hospital reported receiving six bodies after an Israeli airstrike targeted a house in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, north of Gaza City, according to the Wafa news agency.Reports indicate artillery shelling and intense gunfire from Israeli tanks west of Rafah city in southern Gaza.The Israeli military stated that its air force attacked the Khan Younis municipality building in southern Gaza, claiming it was used by Hamas for "military activity."The Shin Bet internal security service informed the army that the building had an operational shaft connected to an underground tunnel used by Hamas fighters.According to Wafa news agency, three people were wounded in an attack that destroyed a post office building in Khan Younis. The attack also set tents on fire, where displaced Palestinians were sheltering.This marks the 10th day of the ongoing ground invasion in the Shujayea neighborhood, where the situation remains dire. Many people are still trapped amid ongoing strikes that increase civilian suffering.Each day sees growing desperation as families struggle to survive these relentless assaults.The scale of destruction is immense, with streets filled with debris from bombed-out buildings and the constant sound of bombs and gunfire.Despite the dire conditions, some have managed to escape after being trapped for days, sharing heartbreaking and inspiring survival stories.While some have escaped, many families remain trapped without access to safety, and communication lines are down, limiting information on casualties.Reports indicate many deaths, and ambulances and medical teams still cannot reach those in urgent need.As the war continues and the dust settles, Gaza's civilian population faces the destruction of public facilities and infrastructure, having nothing left.Since October 7, the brutal Israeli war on Gaza killed at least 38,098 people and wounded 87,705 other Palestinians.