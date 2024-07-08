0
Monday 8 July 2024 - 02:38

Erdogan Says May Invite al-Assad to Turkey ‘at Any Moment'

Story Code : 1146390
“We may send an invitation [to al-Assad] at any moment,” Erdogan told journalists aboard a plane from Berlin where he watched Euro 2024, the official Anadolu news agency and other media reported.

Turkey originally aimed to topple al-Assad’s regime when the Syrian conflict erupted with the violent suppression of peaceful protesters in 2011.

But after backing various insurgent groups, Ankara has more recently shifted focus to preventing what Erdogan in 2019 dubbed a “terror corridor” from opening up in northern Syria.

Erdogan has long said he could reconsider ties with al-Assad.

Speaking to journalists, he said some leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested a meeting with Assad in Turkey.

“Now we have come to such a point that as soon as Bashar al-Assad takes a step towards improving relations with Turkey, we will show him the same approach,” Erdogan said.
