Monday 8 July 2024 - 02:40

Egypt Hosts Conference to Address Sudan Crisis

Representatives from regional and international organizations also attended the conference, Egyptian Minister of Foreign, Emigration and Expatriates' Affairs Badr Abdelatty said in a statement upon opening the conference.

"Any real political solution to the crisis in Sudan must be based on a purely Sudanese vision emanating from the Sudanese themselves," he said.

The statement did not elaborate on which Sudanese parties or groups participated, but Abdalla Hamdok, former Sudanese prime minister and now head of the Coordination of Civil and Democratic Forces, a Sudanese antiwar coalition involved in peace talks, attended the conference, Xinhua reported.

Abdelatty stressed that all parties in Sudan should be included in the peace-seeking process under the principles of respecting Sudan's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, as well as the rules of non-interference in its internal affairs.

He added that the conference is a continuation of Egypt's efforts to stop the war in Sudan in cooperation with regional and international partners.
