Qassam Forces Detonate Three Israeli Tanks in Gaza

Islam Times - The Hamas military wing, Qassam Brigades forces detonated three Israeli tanks with Yassin 105 rockets in different parts of invaded Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian Information Center, the Qassam Brigades forces targeted an Israeli Merkava 4 tank on Baghdad Street in the Shejaiye district in Gaza City with a Yassin 105 anti-armor rocket or RPG.Qassam forces also announced that its forces targeted another Merkava 4 tank near the Abdullah bin Omar Mosque in the south of Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood in Rafah city with a "Shwaaz" bomb.In the third operation, Qassam forces targeted an Israeli Merkava 4 tank and an Israeli armoured personnel carrier (APC) in the center of Tal al-Sultan neighborhood in Rafah with Yassin 105 anti-armor rockets or RPG.