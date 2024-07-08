0
Monday 8 July 2024 - 02:52

Hezbollah’s Leader Nasrallah to Deliver Speech on Wednesday

Story Code : 1146395
Hezbollah’s Leader Nasrallah to Deliver Speech on Wednesday
Hezbollah chief will deliver a speech on Wednesday July 10 at 16:00 (Beirut local time).

Mohammad Naameh Nasser, one of the senior commanders of Hezbollah, was martyred in a drone attack on his car by the Zionist regime’s forces in Al Housh area, Sour city, southern Lebanon on Wednesday July 03.

Following the martyrdom of Hajj Abu Nimah, Hezbollah has so far fired dozens of missiles and rockets into the occupied lands and territories in response to the martyrdom of the senior commander.
Comment


Featured Stories
Erdogan Says May Invite al-Assad to Turkey ‘at Any Moment
Erdogan Says May Invite al-Assad to Turkey ‘at Any Moment'
Sayyed Nasrallah: "We Are in Midst of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm in Gaza"
Sayyed Nasrallah: "We Are in Midst of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm in Gaza"
8 July 2024
Yemen
Yemen's Ansrullah Warns S. Arabia Not to Collude with US, UK
8 July 2024
Truce in Gaza Won’t Stop Fight Against Hezbollah: Yoav Gallant
Truce in Gaza Won’t Stop Fight Against Hezbollah: Yoav Gallant
8 July 2024
Hezbollah Hits Israeli Spying Equipment
Hezbollah Hits Israeli Spying Equipment
7 July 2024
Anti-NATO Protest Held in DC Draws Hundreds
Anti-NATO Protest Held in DC Draws Hundreds
7 July 2024
Death Toll among Journalists Killed in Gaza Rises to 158
Death Toll among Journalists Killed in Gaza Rises to 158
7 July 2024
Consultations on Gaza to be Held Next Week in Cairo
Consultations on Gaza to be Held Next Week in Cairo
7 July 2024
Islamic Jihad: Israeli Regime Certain to Face Eventual Annihilation
Islamic Jihad: Israeli Regime Certain to Face Eventual Annihilation
7 July 2024
Israeli Military Confirms Attack on ‘Humanitarian Area’
Israeli Military Confirms Attack on ‘Humanitarian Area’
7 July 2024
Colombian President Petro Shares Concert Footage to Denounce
Colombian President Petro Shares Concert Footage to Denounce 'Genocide in Palestine'
7 July 2024
World Leaders Congratulate Masoud Pezeshkian on Presidential Victory
World Leaders Congratulate Masoud Pezeshkian on Presidential Victory
7 July 2024
Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iran’s 14th Presidential Election
Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iran’s 14th Presidential Election
6 July 2024