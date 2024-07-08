Hezbollah’s Leader Nasrallah to Deliver Speech on Wednesday

Islam Times - Hezbollah’s Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah is set to deliver a televised speech on Wednesday at the commemoration ceremony of one of the commanders of Hezbollah martyr Mohammad Naameh Nasser, known as Hajj Abu Nimah.

Hezbollah chief will deliver a speech on Wednesday July 10 at 16:00 (Beirut local time).Mohammad Naameh Nasser, one of the senior commanders of Hezbollah, was martyred in a drone attack on his car by the Zionist regime’s forces in Al Housh area, Sour city, southern Lebanon on Wednesday July 03.Following the martyrdom of Hajj Abu Nimah, Hezbollah has so far fired dozens of missiles and rockets into the occupied lands and territories in response to the martyrdom of the senior commander.