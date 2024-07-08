0
Monday 8 July 2024 - 02:53

Yemen's Ansrullah Warns S. Arabia Not to Collude with US, UK

Story Code : 1146397
Yemen
Al-Houthi made the remarks on Sunday, where he pointed out that many countries were not caught in the trap laid by the American-led coalition against Yemen and even had direct coordination with Yemen instead.

The leader of Ansarullah movement stated, "The biggest failure of the United States was that it could not include the countries neighboring the Red Sea in operations to support Israel. America also failed to force the Arab and neighboring countries to attack us from their soil."

He said that the US is still trying to use Saudi Arabia to put pressure on Yemen, stressing that, "America has sent us messages that will force Saudi Arabia to take hostile actions. At the moment, America's focus is on economic issues."

Al-Houthi considered any Saudi action against Yemen to be benefitting Israel and the US and said "We warned through intermediaries and recommended that Saudi Arabia stop its stupid actions. America intends to bring Saudi Arabia into an all-out war with us and return the situation to the peak of tension."

Yemen’s Ansarullah al-Houthi further urged for Muslim unity and cooperation.

He urged Muslims to go back to “original Islam”, and cling to its principles.

Al-Houthi warned of Zionist plots to change school curricula in Muslim countries.

Yemen’s pro-Palestinian naval operations “astonished” US, UK, Israeli officials, he later said, adding that, "US, UK advanced military technology failed to stop Yemen’s retaliatory operations.

 Al-Houthi further noted that, "The US faces real dilemma amid Yemen’s retaliatory operations."
Comment


Featured Stories
Erdogan Says May Invite al-Assad to Turkey ‘at Any Moment
Erdogan Says May Invite al-Assad to Turkey ‘at Any Moment'
Sayyed Nasrallah: "We Are in Midst of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm in Gaza"
Sayyed Nasrallah: "We Are in Midst of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm in Gaza"
8 July 2024
Yemen
Yemen's Ansrullah Warns S. Arabia Not to Collude with US, UK
8 July 2024
Truce in Gaza Won’t Stop Fight Against Hezbollah: Yoav Gallant
Truce in Gaza Won’t Stop Fight Against Hezbollah: Yoav Gallant
8 July 2024
Hezbollah Hits Israeli Spying Equipment
Hezbollah Hits Israeli Spying Equipment
7 July 2024
Anti-NATO Protest Held in DC Draws Hundreds
Anti-NATO Protest Held in DC Draws Hundreds
7 July 2024
Death Toll among Journalists Killed in Gaza Rises to 158
Death Toll among Journalists Killed in Gaza Rises to 158
7 July 2024
Consultations on Gaza to be Held Next Week in Cairo
Consultations on Gaza to be Held Next Week in Cairo
7 July 2024
Islamic Jihad: Israeli Regime Certain to Face Eventual Annihilation
Islamic Jihad: Israeli Regime Certain to Face Eventual Annihilation
7 July 2024
Israeli Military Confirms Attack on ‘Humanitarian Area’
Israeli Military Confirms Attack on ‘Humanitarian Area’
7 July 2024
Colombian President Petro Shares Concert Footage to Denounce
Colombian President Petro Shares Concert Footage to Denounce 'Genocide in Palestine'
7 July 2024
World Leaders Congratulate Masoud Pezeshkian on Presidential Victory
World Leaders Congratulate Masoud Pezeshkian on Presidential Victory
7 July 2024
Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iran’s 14th Presidential Election
Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iran’s 14th Presidential Election
6 July 2024