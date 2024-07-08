Erdogan Stress Iran, Turkey Historical, Cultural Lies

Islam Times - At the end of his trip to Germany, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave explanations about the conditions of the Gaza Strip, and relations with Syria, Iran, and the UK in response to journalists' questions.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday criticized Israel's actions in the region, urging it to halt "inhumane" attacks on Gaza."Israel should stop insisting on continuing these massacres and end these inhumane attacks," President Erdogan told journalists on his return flight from Germany, Anadolu Agency reported."To date, it is Israel that has insisted on attacks and continued massacres. It is Israel that tramples on human rights, and international law,” he added.Erdogan also expressed concerns over Israel's regional ambitions, stating: "They (Israeli leaders) threaten Lebanon to relieve themselves. Israel must abandon its intention to spread conflicts in the region."Addressing relations with Iran, Erdogan underscored the importance of the historical and cultural ties between the two countries."Iran is an important neighbor with whom we have historical, cultural ties. I expect Turkey-Iran ties to develop in a positive direction in the new period," he stated.Turning to Turkeys relationship with Syria, Erdogan also signaled a potential thaw in relations."The moment Bashar al-Assad takes a step towards improving relations with Turkey, we will reciprocate that approach," he said, emphasizing a willingness to mend ties.He further noted, "We will extend an invitation to Assad. We want to bring Turkey-Syria relations back to the same point as in the past."Erdogan also highlighted the strategic partnership with the UK, vowing to strengthen it further. "We will continue to enhance relations with our ally UK in every field in the new period," he affirmed.