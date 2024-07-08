0
Monday 8 July 2024 - 02:54

Erdogan Stress Iran, Turkey Historical, Cultural Lies

Story Code : 1146398
Erdogan Stress Iran, Turkey Historical, Cultural Lies
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday criticized Israel's actions in the region, urging it to halt "inhumane" attacks on Gaza.

"Israel should stop insisting on continuing these massacres and end these inhumane attacks," President Erdogan told journalists on his return flight from Germany, Anadolu Agency reported.

"To date, it is Israel that has insisted on attacks and continued massacres. It is Israel that tramples on human rights, and international law,” he added.

Erdogan also expressed concerns over Israel's regional ambitions, stating: "They (Israeli leaders) threaten Lebanon to relieve themselves. Israel must abandon its intention to spread conflicts in the region."

Addressing relations with Iran, Erdogan underscored the importance of the historical and cultural ties between the two countries.

"Iran is an important neighbor with whom we have historical, cultural ties. I expect Turkey-Iran ties to develop in a positive direction in the new period," he stated.

Turning to Turkeys relationship with Syria, Erdogan also signaled a potential thaw in relations.

"The moment Bashar al-Assad takes a step towards improving relations with Turkey, we will reciprocate that approach," he said, emphasizing a willingness to mend ties.

He further noted, "We will extend an invitation to Assad. We want to bring Turkey-Syria relations back to the same point as in the past."

Erdogan also highlighted the strategic partnership with the UK, vowing to strengthen it further. "We will continue to enhance relations with our ally UK in every field in the new period," he affirmed.
Comment


Featured Stories
Erdogan Says May Invite al-Assad to Turkey ‘at Any Moment
Erdogan Says May Invite al-Assad to Turkey ‘at Any Moment'
Sayyed Nasrallah: "We Are in Midst of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm in Gaza"
Sayyed Nasrallah: "We Are in Midst of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm in Gaza"
8 July 2024
Yemen
Yemen's Ansrullah Warns S. Arabia Not to Collude with US, UK
8 July 2024
Truce in Gaza Won’t Stop Fight Against Hezbollah: Yoav Gallant
Truce in Gaza Won’t Stop Fight Against Hezbollah: Yoav Gallant
8 July 2024
Hezbollah Hits Israeli Spying Equipment
Hezbollah Hits Israeli Spying Equipment
7 July 2024
Anti-NATO Protest Held in DC Draws Hundreds
Anti-NATO Protest Held in DC Draws Hundreds
7 July 2024
Death Toll among Journalists Killed in Gaza Rises to 158
Death Toll among Journalists Killed in Gaza Rises to 158
7 July 2024
Consultations on Gaza to be Held Next Week in Cairo
Consultations on Gaza to be Held Next Week in Cairo
7 July 2024
Islamic Jihad: Israeli Regime Certain to Face Eventual Annihilation
Islamic Jihad: Israeli Regime Certain to Face Eventual Annihilation
7 July 2024
Israeli Military Confirms Attack on ‘Humanitarian Area’
Israeli Military Confirms Attack on ‘Humanitarian Area’
7 July 2024
Colombian President Petro Shares Concert Footage to Denounce
Colombian President Petro Shares Concert Footage to Denounce 'Genocide in Palestine'
7 July 2024
World Leaders Congratulate Masoud Pezeshkian on Presidential Victory
World Leaders Congratulate Masoud Pezeshkian on Presidential Victory
7 July 2024
Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iran’s 14th Presidential Election
Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iran’s 14th Presidential Election
6 July 2024