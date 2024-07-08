Islam Times - Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft in the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian media have cited its military as reporting.

Ukrainian anti-aircraft troops shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft in the Donetsk region on Sunday, according to the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, according Ukrainian RBC website.Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft in the Pokrovsk direction. It was firing at the positions of the Defense Forces, the report added."The anti-aircraft warriors of the separate mechanized brigade named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko have landed another Su-25 attack aircraft, which is now burning in the steppes of Ukrainian Donbas," the Khortytsia military group said.The Ukrainian army also claimed that from June 30 to July 7, Russia lost more than 8,000 soldiers. Over the past day alone, the Ukrainian Armed Forces killed more than 1,000 soldiers, the report added.