Monday 8 July 2024 - 02:56

Kim Jong-Un Sends Congratulatory Message to Pezeshkian

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a congratulatory message to the Iranian president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian congratulating him on his victory in the 14th Iranian presidential elections. 

Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un , President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea sent a congratulatory message to Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran on July 7, the official news agency of North Korea said.

"I extend my warm congratulations to you on your election as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran," read the North Korean leader's message.

"I embrace this opportunity to express my conviction that the traditional relations of friendship and cooperation between our two countries will expand and develop in the interests of the two peoples. I also wish you success in your responsible work for building a powerful and prosperous Islamic state," he added.

Masoud Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon, won the presidential race in a runoff with Saeed Jalili on Friday, becoming the ninth president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He won the snap election that was held more than a month after former president Ebrahim Raeisi was martyred in a copter crash in northwest Iran on May 19.
