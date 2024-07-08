0
Monday 8 July 2024 - 03:06

French Leftist Figurehead Melenchon Says PM Should Resign

Story Code : 1146401
French prime minister said he plans to resign in the morning after leftist coalition surges to lead in elections.

The French left is ready to form a new government and Prime Minister Gabriel Attal should resign after predictions Sunday showed a broad left-wing alliance could become the largest bloc in parliament ahead of the far right, hard-left figurehead Jean-Luc Melenchon said, according to Western media.

"Our people have clearly rejected the worst-case scenario," said the three-time presidential candidate of the France Unbowed party. "The prime minister has to go... The New Popular Front is ready to govern."
