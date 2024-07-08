0
Monday 8 July 2024 - 03:48

Sayyed Nasrallah: "We Are in Midst of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm in Gaza"

Story Code : 1146403
Sayyed Nasrallah: "We Are in Midst of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm in Gaza"
Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered a televised speech via Al-Manar on the first night of Muharram.

"This year’s Ashura is markedly different, as we are in the midst of the Operation Al-Aqsa flood in Gaza and on the southern front in Lebanon, with daily reports of martyrs and wounded," the Hezbollah leader said.

"The massive attendance on Ashura nights across Lebanon last year prepared us to take a firm stance on opening the front with Israel in support of Gaza," he added.

"The righteousness of the Palestinian cause and the brutality of the Israeli occupation are crystal clear and beyond debate," he further noted. 

Nasrallah also said that "Gaza witnesses unprecedented massacres; ignoring them reflects a lack of humanity."

"Our duty is to support the truth, despite facing accusations, skepticism, and belittlement for the past 9 months," he added

"Our message to friends and foes: ‘Are we not on the right path? Death won’t deter us,’ he continued.
Comment


Featured Stories
Erdogan Says May Invite al-Assad to Turkey ‘at Any Moment
Erdogan Says May Invite al-Assad to Turkey ‘at Any Moment'
Sayyed Nasrallah: "We Are in Midst of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm in Gaza"
Sayyed Nasrallah: "We Are in Midst of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm in Gaza"
8 July 2024
Yemen
Yemen's Ansrullah Warns S. Arabia Not to Collude with US, UK
8 July 2024
Truce in Gaza Won’t Stop Fight Against Hezbollah: Yoav Gallant
Truce in Gaza Won’t Stop Fight Against Hezbollah: Yoav Gallant
8 July 2024
Hezbollah Hits Israeli Spying Equipment
Hezbollah Hits Israeli Spying Equipment
7 July 2024
Anti-NATO Protest Held in DC Draws Hundreds
Anti-NATO Protest Held in DC Draws Hundreds
7 July 2024
Death Toll among Journalists Killed in Gaza Rises to 158
Death Toll among Journalists Killed in Gaza Rises to 158
7 July 2024
Consultations on Gaza to be Held Next Week in Cairo
Consultations on Gaza to be Held Next Week in Cairo
7 July 2024
Islamic Jihad: Israeli Regime Certain to Face Eventual Annihilation
Islamic Jihad: Israeli Regime Certain to Face Eventual Annihilation
7 July 2024
Israeli Military Confirms Attack on ‘Humanitarian Area’
Israeli Military Confirms Attack on ‘Humanitarian Area’
7 July 2024
Colombian President Petro Shares Concert Footage to Denounce
Colombian President Petro Shares Concert Footage to Denounce 'Genocide in Palestine'
7 July 2024
World Leaders Congratulate Masoud Pezeshkian on Presidential Victory
World Leaders Congratulate Masoud Pezeshkian on Presidential Victory
7 July 2024
Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iran’s 14th Presidential Election
Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iran’s 14th Presidential Election
6 July 2024