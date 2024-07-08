Truce in Gaza Won’t Stop Fight Against Hezbollah: Yoav Gallant

Islam Times - The Israeli war minister says the army will continue to battle Hezbollah in Lebanon even if his country reaches a ceasefire deal with Hamas and allied groups in Gaza.

He wrote on X: “My orders in the south and the north are clear: Even if we settle in the south, we will continue to fight in the north until we bring Hezbollah to a settlement and restore the [Israel’s] residents with security.”Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged near-daily fire since Israel launched its war on Gaza in the wake of the deadly Hamas attacks in southern Israel on October 7.The spokesman for the Qassam Brigades, the group’s military wing, says Hamas fighters are still confronting Israeli forces with “no external help and our people are still steadfast without food or medicine”.“Our fighters have been fighting for nine months and defeating the enemy’s army, which is being supported by the United States and Britain,” Abu Obeida said in a pre-recorded message.Qassam’s 24 battalions, along with other Palestinian armed groups, are fighting Israeli troops and “striking them painfully at every part they raid in the Gaza Strip”.“The battle for Rafah and our fighting in Shujayea and elsewhere is evidence of the strength of our resistance and the failure and defeat of the enemy,” Abu Obeida said.