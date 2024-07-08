0
Monday 8 July 2024 - 09:21

New Poll: ‘Israel’s’ Bennett to Lead Right-Wing to Election Victory

According to the poll, the so-called “State Camp” led by Benny Gantz would garner 25 mandates, while the “Likud” led by Benjamin Netanyahu would yield 21 mandates. Yair Lapid’s “Yesh Atid” would receive 13 mandates.

The “Democrats” - the union between “Labor and Meretz” led by Yair Golan will receive 9 mandates according to the survey.

In addition, according to the poll, Sa’ar’s party would not pass the electoral threshold if it would contend on its own.

According to the survey, a bloc of Netanyahu's opponents would receive 63 mandates, without the “Hadash-Ta'al” votes.

The Netanyahu supporters’ bloc would be allocated 53 mandates. A union between the so-called “National Unity and Yesh Atid” would not add mandates to any of the parties, which together would receive 21 seats, assuming that a right-wing party led by Bennett would indeed be running. However, in such a case, the Likud would drop to 18 seats only.

 
