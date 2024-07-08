0
Monday 8 July 2024 - 09:25

Sayyed Nasrallah: Not to Abandon Palestine, Battle Open to All Possibilities

Story Code : 1146465
Sayyed Nasrallah: Not to Abandon Palestine, Battle Open to All Possibilities
In a speech he delivered on Sunday night on the 1st day of commemorations of Ashura in Dahyieh [Southern Suburbs of Beirut,” Sayyed Nasrallah viewed that “this year this year, Ashura comes in critical and dangerous stage after Al-Aqsa Flood.”

“We are in the heart of major and important events in in Gaza and the region with all its repercussions on the regional scene,” His Eminence stated, pointing out that the Resistance in Lebanon joined Al-Aqsa Flood operation “in support of Gaza and the Palestinian people, filled with great spirit, conceptions, feelings, will and determination.”

According to the Resistance Leader, “The atmosphere of battle and the repercussions are open to all possibilities turning the Ashura this year to a different one given the spiritual, psychological and mental aspects. We are at the heart of the Karbala event.”

“Between ‘Israel’ and its aggression against the region and the oppression of the Palestinian people, there is no need for discussion. There is a clear right called Palestine according to the standards of international law, rights, humanity, morals and religions, and there is a falsehood called ‘Israel’,” he added.

Moreover, Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized that “The horror of the massacres in the Gaza Strip awakened the humanity and minds of American university students.”

“Our responsibility is to support the truth, and when we support it, we will face great challenges, including accusations, skepticism, and belittlement, and this is what has been happening for 9 months to this day,” he mentioned.

Meanwhile, His Eminence vowed that Hezbollah will not back down “For a single moment, at all, from supporting the righteous Palestine, even if martyrs fall, houses are destroyed, and whatever political consequences may follow.”

Sayyed Nasrallah also called on everyone to do whatever they can to support Palestine, describing that anyone who ignores what is happening in Gaza and the injustices faced by Palestine and the supporting fronts as dead “in mind, heart, and spirit.”

 
