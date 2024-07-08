0
Monday 8 July 2024 - 09:30

Iran Decries Double Standards of Israel’s Supporters

“The war crimes and killings of Palestinians, especially innocent children, by Zionist war criminals continue mercilessly in the Gaza Strip,” Nasser Kanaani said in a post on his X account on Sunday.

“According to reports from official Palestinian sources, the number of martyrs in the war against Gaza since last October 7 has reached 38,153, and the number of wounded has reached 87,828. More than 10,000 people in the Gaza Strip are still missing and trapped under the rubble. Additionally, 5 journalists were martyred in the Gaza Strip in the past 12 hours, bringing the number of martyred journalists in Gaza to 158,” he added.

“The well-known supporters of the Zionist regime shamelessly continue to chant human rights slogans and brazenly interfere in and comment on the internal affairs of other independent countries,” Kanaani said.

“The disgrace and shame of supporting these Zionist crimes in the Gaza Strip will forever remain on the foreheads of the supporters of this regime,” the Iranian spokesman added.

At least 38,153 Palestinian people have been killed and 87,828 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

Palestinians are fleeing eastern parts of Gaza City after the Israeli military expanded “immediate” evacuation orders to the Tuffah, Daraj and Old City neighborhoods.
