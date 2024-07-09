0
Tuesday 9 July 2024 - 05:53

Axios: Democrats Urge Biden to Withdraw This Week

Big Democratic donors and key constituents have expressed serious concerns about Biden’s ability to win reelection against Republican rival Donald Trump in the November vote. Lawmakers from all factions of the party have echoed these sentiments, as reported by Axios.

One lawmaker mentioned that at a monthly forum in his state, which remains unnamed, every participant preferred to discuss Biden’s age over community issues.

Dozens of House members and senators reportedly told Axios that it is "clear that scores are close to speaking out or signing letters telling Biden it should be over," stressing that these calls will only intensify.

"Every day that goes by is a disaster," a top Democratic operative, who is "talking nonstop" to elected officials, told the media. They emphasized that Vice President Kamala Harris would need time to ramp up her own campaign and select a running mate should Biden agree to drop out and endorse her as the nominee.

Concerns among Democrats and key party donors have been growing rapidly since Biden’s poor performance in the June 27 debate against Trump.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll revealed that one in three Democrats believes Biden should quit the race, with some major donors reportedly demanding the 81-year-old be replaced on the party’s ticket.

The White House and the Biden campaign have offered various excuses for the debate performance. Biden attributed his weak showing to a busy period of international travel ahead of the event, saying he "nearly fell asleep on stage."

However, the administration has dismissed rumors of Biden’s potential withdrawal, with spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre insisting the president remains "clear-eyed" and that "he is staying in the race."
