Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Bases As Settlers Flee to Shelters

Islam Times - The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah released footage of strikes on three Israeli military bases in northern occupied Palestinian territories, prompting thousands of settlers to seek shelter.

The movement unveiled the video on Monday, noting that the operations were carried out a day earlier.Hezbollah identified the targeted bases as Ayelet, Meron, and Nimra, stating that the outposts were hit with over a hundred Katyusha rockets.American news website Axios reported that a US citizen was wounded in the attacks, citing American officials.Israel’s Channel 12 confirmed the wounded individual was an American, not an Israeli settler with dual US nationality, and mentioned that several others were injured in the Hezbollah operation.Other Israeli outlets indicated that the American had sustained serious injuries.Axios added that the reason for the American's presence in the closed military barracks remains unknown.This development comes amid heightened intelligence cooperation between the United States and Israel, as Tel Aviv continues its incursions on multiple regional fronts.Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television network reported that Hezbollah's operations had driven approximately 250,000 settlers into shelters.The Israeli regime has launched sporadic attacks on Lebanon since October 7, 2023, following the onset of its war against the Gaza Strip, resulting in skirmishes with Hezbollah.Hezbollah has responded to the aggression by firing hundreds of rockets into northern occupied territories.Tel Aviv has repeatedly threatened to turn Lebanon into another Gaza.Last month, the Israeli army announced it had approved plans for an attack on Lebanon, raising concerns about the regime's intentions.Hezbollah previously repelled Israeli invasions in 2000 and 2006, forcing humiliating retreats on both occasions.The movement has vowed to robustly defend Lebanon in the event of another conflict.