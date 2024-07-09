0
Tuesday 9 July 2024 - 05:59

US, EU, China Must Unite to End Ukraine Conflict: Hungarian PM

Story Code : 1146605
US, EU, China Must Unite to End Ukraine Conflict: Hungarian PM
"The issue of when the Russian-Ukrainian war will end will be decided by three world powers - the United States, the European Union and China - apart from the combatants. For this reason, we came to Beijing after my meetings with the warring parties," Orban wrote on his Facebook page, TASS reported.

The head of the Hungarian government has repeatedly noted that a settlement of the Ukrainian crisis can be achieved only with the participation of the US and the EU, as the ongoing conflict there affects the entire European security system. He also expressed support for China's peace initiatives aimed at resolving the conflict.

On July 5, Orban discussed in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin possible ways of resolving the conflict in Ukraine and conditions for launching peace talks.

On July 2, the prime minister visited Kiev, where he discussed the matter with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. Orban called his visit to Beijing "peace mission 3.0."
