0
Tuesday 9 July 2024 - 06:01

UK Can Improve 'Botched' Brexit Deal, Says Starmer

Story Code : 1146608
UK Can Improve
Speaking in Belfast after talks with the leaders of Northern Ireland, where post-Brexit trade rules have dominated politics for years, Starmer said his new government would first need to implement changes under the current agreement to build trust with the European Union, Reuters reported.

"We think we can get a better deal than the botched deal that Boris Johnson brought home and we will work on that," Starmer, who won a landslide victory last week, told reporters.

"We're not going to be able to get a better relationship unless we've demonstrated commitment to the relationship and the agreements that have already been put in place," he added.

Labor has ruled out rejoining the EU single market or customs union but has said it is possible to remove some trade barriers with the 27-nation bloc, which Britain left in 2020.

The largest pro-British party in Northern Ireland ended a boycott of the devolved assembly after tweaks to trading rules secured by former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in February, but it has since called for more changes.

Asked about the prospect of a referendum on a United Ireland after Irish nationalists Sinn Fein became the province's largest party in parliament, Starmer said he would "act in accordance with the Good Friday Agreement," the 1998 peace deal that ended three decades of sectarian violence.

Under the deal, a referendum is at the discretion of the British government if "it appears likely" to the minister for Northern Ireland that a majority would favor cutting ties with London.

Starmer, who visited Edinburgh on Sunday, is to continue on a post-election tour of the four nations of the United Kingdom with a visit to Cardiff later on Monday.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sheikh Qassem: Al-Aqsa Flood A Prelude to ‘Israel’s’ Destruction
Sheikh Qassem: Al-Aqsa Flood A Prelude to ‘Israel’s’ Destruction
New “Israeli” Aggression Targets Syria: Material Damage in Baniyas Raid
New “Israeli” Aggression Targets Syria: Material Damage in Baniyas Raid
9 July 2024
Yemeni, Iraqi Fighters Conduct Fresh Joint Anti- ‘Israeli’ Op
Yemeni, Iraqi Fighters Conduct Fresh Joint Anti- ‘Israeli’ Op
9 July 2024
IRGC Chief Slams America’s Hollow Hegemon: We Eroded Their Power
IRGC Chief Slams America’s Hollow Hegemon: We Eroded Their Power
9 July 2024
Hezbollah Hits
Hezbollah Hits 'Main' Israeli Bases Meron, Nimra
9 July 2024
US Democrats View Kamala Harris as Only Biden Replacement
US Democrats View Kamala Harris as Only Biden Replacement
9 July 2024
Keir Starmer, “Israel’s” Closest British PM
Keir Starmer, “Israel’s” Closest British PM
By Jamal Wakim
9 July 2024
’Israeli’ Military Extensively Used ’Hannibal Directive’ on October 7th
’Israeli’ Military Extensively Used ’Hannibal Directive’ on October 7th
9 July 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi Sets Equation to Face Saudi Aggression: US, ‘Israel’ Facing Multifront Failures
Sayyed Al-Houthi Sets Equation to Face Saudi Aggression: US, ‘Israel’ Facing Multifront Failures
8 July 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Not to Abandon Palestine, Battle Open to All Possibilities
Sayyed Nasrallah: Not to Abandon Palestine, Battle Open to All Possibilities
8 July 2024
Hamas: ‘Israel’ Receiving Painful Blows Everywhere They Invading
Hamas: ‘Israel’ Receiving Painful Blows Everywhere They Invading
8 July 2024
Iran Decries Double Standards of Israel’s Supporters
Iran Decries Double Standards of Israel’s Supporters
8 July 2024
Erdogan Says May Invite al-Assad to Turkey ‘at Any Moment
Erdogan Says May Invite al-Assad to Turkey ‘at Any Moment'
8 July 2024