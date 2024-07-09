Military Capacities at Next Iranian Admin’s Disposal: Ranking General

Islam Times - The commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters assured the president-elect that his forthcoming administration can count upon the potential of the military forces to achieve its goals.

In a message on Monday, Major General Gholam Ali Rashid congratulated Iranian President-Elect Masoud Pezeshkian on his election victory.Describing the Iranian Armed Forces as the “defensive-security arm” of the Iranian establishment and a “major component of national power”, the commander of Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters said the military forces will offer all of their capacities to the new administration within the framework of their duties and the guidelines issued by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, in order to support the 14th administration and help it advance its plans and attain its legitimate goals.The Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters is a subdivision of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces that is tasked with the layout and arrangement of operations involving various Iranian military units.