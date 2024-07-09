Islam Times - China has unveiled its ambitions to boost its national compute capacity by 30% this year, aiming for a total of 300 exaFLOPS by 2025, as revealed at the Global Digital Economy Conference 2024.

The Register indicated that the details of China's current compute capacity were disclosed at the Global Digital Economy Conference 2024.Wang Xiaoli, a representative of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, reported that China operates over 8.1 million datacenter racks with a combined processing power of 230 exaFLOPS.State-owned media highlighted a 2023 plan to increase this capacity to 300 exaFLOPS by 2025.The strategy to add 70 more exaFLOPS in the coming months remains unclear.State media indicated a rise from 180 exaFLOPS in 2022 to 197 in August 2023, with an increase of 33 exaFLOPS over the past eleven months.Achieving the target of 300 exaFLOPS by 2025 would require significant acceleration.Reports suggest that Tesla might contribute to this growth.Shanghai-based cloud computing datacenter service provider Yovole Network has integrated various advanced technologies, including hydrogen energy, photovoltaic storage, indirect evaporative cooling, and liquid cooling.Since April, Yovole Network has partnered with Tesla to implement their Megapack energy storage technology at its intelligent computing center.On the same day, Chinese media noted that Tesla's electric vehicles were approved for public sector procurements."Several state-owned enterprises in the Shanghai pilot free trade zone have recently procured a batch of Tesla Model Y vehicles for corporate use," wrote News.cn.This development follows the European Union's recent imposition of tariffs on Chinese EV-makers, citing unfair government subsidies.News.cn quoted officials stating that Tesla's involvement with Chinese government entities demonstrates "China's equal treatment of domestic and foreign enterprises" and underscores the opportunities available to international businesses in Chinese markets.While international businesses might face restrictions in aiding China to achieve its 70 exaFLOPS target, Beijing is promoting the expansion as a catalyst for economic transformation.The increased compute capacity is expected to facilitate wider AI workload deployment and benefit rural areas economically.