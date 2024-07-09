0
Tuesday 9 July 2024 - 06:21

Mass Evacuation in N Iraq as Turkish Forces Cross Border

Story Code : 1146619
Mass Evacuation in N Iraq as Turkish Forces Cross Border
Reports said on Sunday that the Turkish operation had prompted evacuations across as many as 602 villages throughout the Iraqi region’s Duhok Province.

The Community Peacemaker Teams (CPT), a US-based monitor, said, “Since the start of the new Turkish military operation, Turkey has conducted 238 bombardments in Iraqi Kurdistan, primarily in the Duhok Province.”

“As a result of Turkish bombardments, more than 20,000 dunams of agricultural lands have burned,” the monitor also noted.

The new operation marked a significant escalation compared to 2021, when Turkish military moved as far as seven kilometers (four miles) into the Iraqi territory.

“The new operation…signifies the depth of Turkish military ground operations into Iraqi Kurdistan,” according to the CPT.

Back in April, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Baghdad, where the two sides signed an agreement that allows Ankara to conduct military operations against the PKK deep within the Iraqi territory in return for Iraq’s receiving increased water flow from Turkey.

The PKK is designated as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US, and the European Union.

More than 40,000 people have been killed during three decades of conflict between Ankara and the autonomy-seeking group.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sheikh Qassem: Al-Aqsa Flood A Prelude to ‘Israel’s’ Destruction
Sheikh Qassem: Al-Aqsa Flood A Prelude to ‘Israel’s’ Destruction
New “Israeli” Aggression Targets Syria: Material Damage in Baniyas Raid
New “Israeli” Aggression Targets Syria: Material Damage in Baniyas Raid
9 July 2024
Yemeni, Iraqi Fighters Conduct Fresh Joint Anti- ‘Israeli’ Op
Yemeni, Iraqi Fighters Conduct Fresh Joint Anti- ‘Israeli’ Op
9 July 2024
IRGC Chief Slams America’s Hollow Hegemon: We Eroded Their Power
IRGC Chief Slams America’s Hollow Hegemon: We Eroded Their Power
9 July 2024
Hezbollah Hits
Hezbollah Hits 'Main' Israeli Bases Meron, Nimra
9 July 2024
US Democrats View Kamala Harris as Only Biden Replacement
US Democrats View Kamala Harris as Only Biden Replacement
9 July 2024
Keir Starmer, “Israel’s” Closest British PM
Keir Starmer, “Israel’s” Closest British PM
By Jamal Wakim
9 July 2024
’Israeli’ Military Extensively Used ’Hannibal Directive’ on October 7th
’Israeli’ Military Extensively Used ’Hannibal Directive’ on October 7th
9 July 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi Sets Equation to Face Saudi Aggression: US, ‘Israel’ Facing Multifront Failures
Sayyed Al-Houthi Sets Equation to Face Saudi Aggression: US, ‘Israel’ Facing Multifront Failures
8 July 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Not to Abandon Palestine, Battle Open to All Possibilities
Sayyed Nasrallah: Not to Abandon Palestine, Battle Open to All Possibilities
8 July 2024
Hamas: ‘Israel’ Receiving Painful Blows Everywhere They Invading
Hamas: ‘Israel’ Receiving Painful Blows Everywhere They Invading
8 July 2024
Iran Decries Double Standards of Israel’s Supporters
Iran Decries Double Standards of Israel’s Supporters
8 July 2024
Erdogan Says May Invite al-Assad to Turkey ‘at Any Moment
Erdogan Says May Invite al-Assad to Turkey ‘at Any Moment'
8 July 2024