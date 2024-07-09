0
Tuesday 9 July 2024 - 06:23

US Democrats View Kamala Harris as Only Biden Replacement

According to The Wall Street Journal, the party elite has almost reached a consensus that Harris is the only replacement for Biden, TASS reported.

There will be some discontent, because Harris also lags behind Donald Trump in polls, and she will have to find excuses for the inflation and other problems, inherited from Biden; however, the party elite, due to the policies it adheres to, will be too afraid to deny the candidacy of a female representative of minorities, the newspaper says.

According to the authors, the Democrats should now undertake the official procedure of Biden’s replacement with Harris during the Democratic National Convention, which will draw global attention.
