Tuesday 9 July 2024 - 06:25

Counter-Terrorism Officer Killed in Karachi Terrorist Attack

Story Code : 1146624
Counter-Terrorism Officer Killed in Karachi Terrorist Attack
CTD Deputy Inspector General Asif Aijaz Shaikh told the press on Sunday that unknown terrorists riding a motorcycle sprayed bullets at a senior CTD officer when he was visiting his friend in the Karimabad area of Karachi, critically injuring him and a security guard, reports Xinhua news agency.

The injured CTD officer succumbed to his injuries on the way to a nearby hospital, said the official, adding that the attackers promptly fled the scene.

Police said that it was a targeted attack on the CTD personnel, and the attackers opened fire after he came out of his bullet-proof vehicle.
