China’s Xi Says Ukraine Ceasefire in Everybody’s Interests

Islam Times - Ukraine and Russia would be better served laying down their arms and finding a diplomatic solution to their problems, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said.

Xi Jinping made the remarks while speaking at a meeting with visiting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban."It is in the interests of all parties to end hostilities and find a political solution as soon as possible," TASS quoted Xi as saying."At present, following three principles is of paramount importance: preventing fire from going beyond the battlefield, preventing escalation, and preventing anyone from fueling the conflict," Xi insisted.He also highlighted the need "to contribute to de-escalation as soon as possible."