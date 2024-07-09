Palestinian Red Crescent Warns of Epidemics in Gaza

Islam Times - The Palestinian Red Crescent Society warns after breaking the blockade on northern Gaza of an outbreak of diseases among internally displaced people.

The Palestinian Red Crescent in Gaza announced Monday that they have successfully broken the siege imposed on northern Gaza despite repeated attacks by the Israeli occupation forces on their crews, Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV English TV reportThe Red Crescent highlighted the severe fuel shortages that have forced them to halt the operation of 18 of their ambulances, raising concerns over the spread of diseases among displaced persons.In a statement, the Red Crescent in Gaza called on international parties to urgently compel the Israeli occupation to adhere to international law. The organization emphasized the critical need for immediate intervention to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.