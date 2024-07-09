0
Tuesday 9 July 2024 - 10:03

Yemeni, Iraqi Fighters Conduct Fresh Joint Anti- ‘Israeli’ Op

Story Code : 1146694
Yemeni, Iraqi Fighters Conduct Fresh Joint Anti- ‘Israeli’ Op
Yemen’s Armed Forces announced the development in a statement on Monday, saying they had carried out the operation in conjunction with Iraq’s Islamic Resistance, an umbrella group of anti-terror fighters.

The operation witnessed attacking a “vital target” in the city “several drones,” the forces said, adding that the attack “achieved its objectives.”

The statement said the attack was staged “in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their fighters, and in response to the massacres committed by the Zionist enemy against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.”

The Armed Forces and the Iraqi fighters have been staging numerous anti- “Israeli” strikes, either separately or in cooperation with one another, since last October, when the “Israeli” entity began a genocidal war against Gaza.

Yemen’s Armed Forces and Iraq’s anti-terror fighters carry out a fresh joint anti- “Israeli” operation, targeting the port of Haifa.

The Yemeni forces have, however, expanded their strikes to include “Israeli” vessels and the vessels that head towards the ports of those territories.

Concluding their statement, the forces said, “The Yemeni Armed Forces will continue to execute joint military operations with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance in support of, and victory for, the Palestinian people until the [‘Israeli’] aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.”
