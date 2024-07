Islam Times - Material damage resulted from “Israeli” aggression targeting one of the points in the vicinity of Baniyas city.

“At approximately 00:20 a.m., the ‘Israeli’ enemy launched an aerial aggression from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea west of Baniyas, targeting one of the points in the vicinity of Baniyas city,” a military source said in a statementThe source added: “The aggression led to some material losses.”