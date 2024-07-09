Sheikh Qassem: Al-Aqsa Flood A Prelude to ‘Israel’s’ Destruction

Islam Times - Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem considered that Al-Aqsa Flood, the Palestinian resistance groups’ historic operation of last October against the occupied territories, to be “a prelude to ‘Israel’s’ destruction.”

Qassem made the remarks during a ceremony marking the mourning month of Muharram in Beirut on Monday.“The earthquake that took place in the form of al-Aqsa Storm will serve as a reason and a prelude for the enemy’s destruction,” he said.Qassem further mentioned that “These acts of sacrifice and bravery will change the equation.”The secretary-general of Lebanon’s resistance movement said the operation shook the foundations of the entity.“These sacrifices are a prelude for [realization] of justice,” Qassem asserted, adding, “The ‘Israeli’ entity will not last and injustice will be terminated.”He, meanwhile, noted that whoever lends support to the occupying entity, whether in words or through their silence, equaled “an oppressor.”