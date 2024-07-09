0
Tuesday 9 July 2024 - 10:05

Sheikh Qassem: Al-Aqsa Flood A Prelude to ‘Israel’s’ Destruction

Story Code : 1146696
Sheikh Qassem: Al-Aqsa Flood A Prelude to ‘Israel’s’ Destruction
Qassem made the remarks during a ceremony marking the mourning month of Muharram in Beirut on Monday.

“The earthquake that took place in the form of al-Aqsa Storm will serve as a reason and a prelude for the enemy’s destruction,” he said.

Qassem further mentioned that “These acts of sacrifice and bravery will change the equation.”

The secretary-general of Lebanon’s resistance movement said the operation shook the foundations of the entity.

“These sacrifices are a prelude for [realization] of justice,” Qassem asserted, adding, “The ‘Israeli’ entity will not last and injustice will be terminated.”

He, meanwhile, noted that whoever lends support to the occupying entity, whether in words or through their silence, equaled “an oppressor.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Sheikh Qassem: Al-Aqsa Flood A Prelude to ‘Israel’s’ Destruction
Sheikh Qassem: Al-Aqsa Flood A Prelude to ‘Israel’s’ Destruction
New “Israeli” Aggression Targets Syria: Material Damage in Baniyas Raid
New “Israeli” Aggression Targets Syria: Material Damage in Baniyas Raid
9 July 2024
Yemeni, Iraqi Fighters Conduct Fresh Joint Anti- ‘Israeli’ Op
Yemeni, Iraqi Fighters Conduct Fresh Joint Anti- ‘Israeli’ Op
9 July 2024
IRGC Chief Slams America’s Hollow Hegemon: We Eroded Their Power
IRGC Chief Slams America’s Hollow Hegemon: We Eroded Their Power
9 July 2024
Hezbollah Hits
Hezbollah Hits 'Main' Israeli Bases Meron, Nimra
9 July 2024
US Democrats View Kamala Harris as Only Biden Replacement
US Democrats View Kamala Harris as Only Biden Replacement
9 July 2024
Keir Starmer, “Israel’s” Closest British PM
Keir Starmer, “Israel’s” Closest British PM
By Jamal Wakim
9 July 2024
’Israeli’ Military Extensively Used ’Hannibal Directive’ on October 7th
’Israeli’ Military Extensively Used ’Hannibal Directive’ on October 7th
9 July 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi Sets Equation to Face Saudi Aggression: US, ‘Israel’ Facing Multifront Failures
Sayyed Al-Houthi Sets Equation to Face Saudi Aggression: US, ‘Israel’ Facing Multifront Failures
8 July 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Not to Abandon Palestine, Battle Open to All Possibilities
Sayyed Nasrallah: Not to Abandon Palestine, Battle Open to All Possibilities
8 July 2024
Hamas: ‘Israel’ Receiving Painful Blows Everywhere They Invading
Hamas: ‘Israel’ Receiving Painful Blows Everywhere They Invading
8 July 2024
Iran Decries Double Standards of Israel’s Supporters
Iran Decries Double Standards of Israel’s Supporters
8 July 2024
Erdogan Says May Invite al-Assad to Turkey ‘at Any Moment
Erdogan Says May Invite al-Assad to Turkey ‘at Any Moment'
8 July 2024