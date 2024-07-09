0
Tuesday 9 July 2024 - 10:06

France, Canada Slam “Israel’s” Decision to Legalize Five New West Bank Settlements

Story Code : 1146697
The French Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday that it “strongly condemns” the moves, as well as the Wednesday declaration by the so-called “Israeli” Civil Administration concerning expropriation of thousands of acres of land in the strategic Jordan Valley.

The statement said the moves were “extremely serious” because of their implications for the stability of the West Bank and the West Asia region.

“‘Israeli’ colonization of the Palestinian Territories, including East al-Quds, constitutes a violation of international law,” the French Foreign Ministry stated.

“In addition to being a major obstacle to any just and lasting peace, this policy fuels tensions on the ground as violence perpetrated by settlers increases against the Palestinian population,” it further noted.

Norway Also, Canada urged “Israel’s” right-wing coalition administration to reverse the decisions, saying the move was in contravention of international law.

“Canada firmly opposes ‘Israel’s’ decision to approve new settlements in the West Bank. Unilateral actions, such as financially weakening the Palestinian Authority and expanding settlements are in contravention of international law,” the Canadian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on its official X account.

The European Union also slammed the move as “another deliberate attempt at undermining peace efforts”, while Germany called it “disturbing and cynical.”

Wasel Abu Youssef, a member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization [PLO], said the move is aimed at pursuing a “war of genocide” against Palestinians, adding that the settlements are “illegal colonies that violate all international resolutions.

 
