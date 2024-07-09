0
Tuesday 9 July 2024 - 10:08

Putin Hosts ‘Dear Friend’ Modi on First Trip to Russia

Story Code : 1146700
Putin embraced Modi at his home at Novo-Ogaryovo just outside Moscow on Monday and toured him around his residence ahead of official talks in the Kremlin on Tuesday.

He told Modi that he was “very happy” to see him, according to an account by Russia’s TASS state news agency.

“Our official talks are tomorrow, while today in this comfortable, cozy setting we can probably discuss the same issues, but unofficially,” Putin was quoted as saying.

The Russian president offered Modi tea, berries and sweets and took him on a tour of the grounds in a motorized cart.

Modi posted photos of his arrival in Moscow on X, in both Russian and English, saying he was “looking forward to further deepening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between our nations”.

“Stronger ties between our nations will greatly benefit our people,” he wrote, also sharing a picture of himself and Putin hugging.

Modi last travelled to Russia in 2019, when he attended a forum in the far eastern port of Vladivostok and met with Putin. The leaders also saw each other in September 2022 at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, held in Uzbekistan.
