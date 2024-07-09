0
Tuesday 9 July 2024 - 10:11

Iran to Keep Supporting Regional Resistance: President-Elect

In the message on Monday, he said that Iran will continue its support for the Axis of Resistance "with strength".

"The Islamic Republic has always supported the resistance against the illegitimate Zionist regime," Pezeshkian said, adding that "The support of the resistance has roots in the fundamental policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the ideals of the late Imam Khomeini and the guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and it will continue with strength."

He went on to say, "I am sure that the resistance movements in the region will not allow the (Zionist) regime to continue its warmongering and criminal policies against the oppressed people of Palestine and other nations of the region." 

Pezeshkian also thanked the Hezbollah leader for his congratulatory message on his victory in Iran's elections and wished well-being and progress for the Lebanese movement's fighters. 
