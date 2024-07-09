Iraq Eager to Broaden Ties with Iran during Pezeshkian’s Tenure

Islam Times - The president of Iraq notified Iranian President-Elect Masoud Pezeshkian of Baghdad’s willingness to promote cooperation with Tehran in various fields under the next Iranian administration.

In a telephone conversation with the Iranian president-elect on Monday, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid said his country is eager to maintain and broaden relations and promote cooperation with Iran during the tenure of the forthcoming Iranian administration.Hailing the deep-rooted and strong relations between the two neighbors, Rashid said the interaction between Iraq and Iran serves the interests of the two nations.For his part, Pezeshkian highlighted the importance that Iran attaches to its ties with Iraq, pointing to the close political, economic, cultural and religious bonds between the two states.“The two countries have common views and stances on many issues, which provides a suitable ground for deepened relations and promotion of cooperation,” Pezeshkian said.The Iranian president-elect also held separate telephone conversations with the presidents of Russia and Turkey on Monday.In the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pezeshkian highlighted the significance of ties with Russia and pledged to further expand mutual relations, Press TV reported.Pezeshkian said the new administration will pursue and implement the agreements signed with Russia under the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.He added that it is important for Tehran and Moscow to strengthen cooperation in regional and international organizations and treaties, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the BRICS group of emerging economies and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).In another phone conversation, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey and Iran have maintained deep-rooted relations.He added that the two countries will further promote ties in various fields during Pezeshkian's tenure.Erdogan and Pezeshkian discussed mutual relations and regional and international developments.Pezeshkian, a physician-turned-politician, won the Iranian presidential runoff election on July 5 by winning 53.66% of the votes.His new administration, the 14th one after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, will hold office for four years.