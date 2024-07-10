0
Wednesday 10 July 2024 - 02:27

Brazil Ratifies Free Trade Agreement with Palestinian Authority

Story Code : 1146804
Brazil Ratifies Free Trade Agreement with Palestinian Authority
Brazil's Foreign Ministry stated, “The agreement is a concrete contribution to an economically viable Palestinian state, which can live peacefully and harmoniously with its neighbors.”

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced the ratification during his speech at the 64th Mercosur summit in Paraguay on Monday. He expressed regret that the agreement coincides with what he described as "a completely irrational war" affecting the Palestinian people.

"We are proud to be the first country in the bloc to ratify the free trade agreement with Palestine. But I cannot help but regret that this occurs in a context in which the Palestinian people are suffering as a result of a completely irrational war," President Lula emphasized.

Brazil, which recognized a Palestinian state in 2010 and hosts a Palestinian embassy in its capital, ratified the agreement on Friday, following its signing by the Mercosur trade bloc in 2011.

It remains unclear if other Mercosur members, including Argentina under President Javier Milei's right-wing government, will follow suit.

Palestinian ambassador in Brasilia, Ibrahim Al Zeben, praised Brazil's decision as "courageous, supportive, and timely."

He stated, "It is the effective way to support peace in Palestine," adding that he hopes Palestine's trade with Mercosur, currently at $32 million a year, will grow.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sheikh Qassem: Al-Aqsa Flood A Prelude to ‘Israel’s’ Destruction
Sheikh Qassem: Al-Aqsa Flood A Prelude to ‘Israel’s’ Destruction
New “Israeli” Aggression Targets Syria: Material Damage in Baniyas Raid
New “Israeli” Aggression Targets Syria: Material Damage in Baniyas Raid
9 July 2024
Yemeni, Iraqi Fighters Conduct Fresh Joint Anti- ‘Israeli’ Op
Yemeni, Iraqi Fighters Conduct Fresh Joint Anti- ‘Israeli’ Op
9 July 2024
IRGC Chief Slams America’s Hollow Hegemon: We Eroded Their Power
IRGC Chief Slams America’s Hollow Hegemon: We Eroded Their Power
9 July 2024
Hezbollah Hits
Hezbollah Hits 'Main' Israeli Bases Meron, Nimra
9 July 2024
US Democrats View Kamala Harris as Only Biden Replacement
US Democrats View Kamala Harris as Only Biden Replacement
9 July 2024
Keir Starmer, “Israel’s” Closest British PM
Keir Starmer, “Israel’s” Closest British PM
By Jamal Wakim
9 July 2024
’Israeli’ Military Extensively Used ’Hannibal Directive’ on October 7th
’Israeli’ Military Extensively Used ’Hannibal Directive’ on October 7th
9 July 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi Sets Equation to Face Saudi Aggression: US, ‘Israel’ Facing Multifront Failures
Sayyed Al-Houthi Sets Equation to Face Saudi Aggression: US, ‘Israel’ Facing Multifront Failures
8 July 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Not to Abandon Palestine, Battle Open to All Possibilities
Sayyed Nasrallah: Not to Abandon Palestine, Battle Open to All Possibilities
8 July 2024
Hamas: ‘Israel’ Receiving Painful Blows Everywhere They Invading
Hamas: ‘Israel’ Receiving Painful Blows Everywhere They Invading
8 July 2024
Iran Decries Double Standards of Israel’s Supporters
Iran Decries Double Standards of Israel’s Supporters
8 July 2024
Erdogan Says May Invite al-Assad to Turkey ‘at Any Moment
Erdogan Says May Invite al-Assad to Turkey ‘at Any Moment'
8 July 2024