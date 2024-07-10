0
Wednesday 10 July 2024 - 02:34

Antique Dealers Nabbed in Iran Before Selling Ancient Statue

Story Code : 1146807
The commander of Tehran Police’ department of prevention of crimes said on Tuesday that two antique smugglers have been arrested in a western neighborhood of Tehran charged with illegal possession of an ancient statue.

Colonel Ali Qassempoor said the two had transferred the ancient metal statue from southern parts of Iran to the capital to sell it.

The commander noted that experts have estimated that the metal statue of the woman is around 2,000 years old.

A third person, who was going to purchase the antique from the smugglers at a price of 200 billion rials ($337,000), has also been captured in the operation, he added.
