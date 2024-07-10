Iranian President-Elect Praises Iraq’s Anti-Israeli Stances

Islam Times - Masoud Pezeshkian, the president-elect of Iran, admired the Iraqi government for adopting wise stances on the Israeli regime’s atrocities in Gaza.

In a telephone conversation with the prime minister of Iraq on Tuesday, Pezeshkian appreciated the Iraqi government for adopting “wise and dignified stances” on the Zionist regime’s crimes against the peopled of Gaza and assisting with the treatment of the Palestinian people injured in the Israeli onslaught.He highlighted the close cultural and religious bonds between the Iranian and Iraqi nations, describing the Arbaeen rituals as a magnificent manifestation of such strong affinity.Expressing gratitude to Iraq for hosting the Iranian pilgrims, Pezeshkian hoped that continued cooperation from Baghdad would allow the Iranians to attend this year’s Arbaeen season’s rituals along with the other pilgrims in an excellent manner.For his part, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani congratulated Pezeshkian on his election victory, saying Baghdad is optimistic about the prospect of bilateral, regional and international cooperation with Tehran during the forthcoming Iranian administration’s tenure.Pezeshkian, a physician-turned-politician, won the Iranian presidential runoff election on July 5 by winning 53.66% of the votes.His new administration, the 14th one after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, will hold office for four years.