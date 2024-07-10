0
Wednesday 10 July 2024 - 02:42

UN Probing Reported Mass Grave on Libya-Tunisia Border

Story Code : 1146811
UN Probing Reported Mass Grave on Libya-Tunisia Border
In a speech, Volker Turk denounced widespread violations against migrants and refugees in Libya, which straddes a dangerous transit route that runs through the Sahara Desert and across the southern Mediterranean, Reuters reported.

Abuses against migrants were being "perpetrated at scale, with impunity" by both state and non-state actors, Turk said, listing crimes including human trafficking, torture, forced labour, extortion, starvation, detention and mass expulsions.

"I urge the authorities to respond swiftly to our inquiries, and to investigate these crimes fully," he told the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva in a speech addressing Libya's human rights record over the last year.

He gave no further details of the suspected identity of the mass grave victims or how the site was found. A spokesperson at Turk's office said: "We have not received information from the authorities but we are continuing to follow up on this."

In March, at least 65 bodies of migrants were discovered at a mass grave site in southwest Libya's al-Jahriya valley about 420 km (260 miles) south of Tripoli, the U.N.-affiliated International Organization for Migration said.

Libya and Tunisia are both vital partners in the European Union's efforts to stem the flow of migrants across the Mediterranean from North Africa into southern Europe.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sheikh Qassem: Al-Aqsa Flood A Prelude to ‘Israel’s’ Destruction
Sheikh Qassem: Al-Aqsa Flood A Prelude to ‘Israel’s’ Destruction
New “Israeli” Aggression Targets Syria: Material Damage in Baniyas Raid
New “Israeli” Aggression Targets Syria: Material Damage in Baniyas Raid
9 July 2024
Yemeni, Iraqi Fighters Conduct Fresh Joint Anti- ‘Israeli’ Op
Yemeni, Iraqi Fighters Conduct Fresh Joint Anti- ‘Israeli’ Op
9 July 2024
IRGC Chief Slams America’s Hollow Hegemon: We Eroded Their Power
IRGC Chief Slams America’s Hollow Hegemon: We Eroded Their Power
9 July 2024
Hezbollah Hits
Hezbollah Hits 'Main' Israeli Bases Meron, Nimra
9 July 2024
US Democrats View Kamala Harris as Only Biden Replacement
US Democrats View Kamala Harris as Only Biden Replacement
9 July 2024
Keir Starmer, “Israel’s” Closest British PM
Keir Starmer, “Israel’s” Closest British PM
By Jamal Wakim
9 July 2024
’Israeli’ Military Extensively Used ’Hannibal Directive’ on October 7th
’Israeli’ Military Extensively Used ’Hannibal Directive’ on October 7th
9 July 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi Sets Equation to Face Saudi Aggression: US, ‘Israel’ Facing Multifront Failures
Sayyed Al-Houthi Sets Equation to Face Saudi Aggression: US, ‘Israel’ Facing Multifront Failures
8 July 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Not to Abandon Palestine, Battle Open to All Possibilities
Sayyed Nasrallah: Not to Abandon Palestine, Battle Open to All Possibilities
8 July 2024
Hamas: ‘Israel’ Receiving Painful Blows Everywhere They Invading
Hamas: ‘Israel’ Receiving Painful Blows Everywhere They Invading
8 July 2024
Iran Decries Double Standards of Israel’s Supporters
Iran Decries Double Standards of Israel’s Supporters
8 July 2024
Erdogan Says May Invite al-Assad to Turkey ‘at Any Moment
Erdogan Says May Invite al-Assad to Turkey ‘at Any Moment'
8 July 2024