UN Probing Reported Mass Grave on Libya-Tunisia Border

Islam Times - The UN human rights chief said on Tuesday that his office was following up on reports of a mass grave in the desert along the Libya-Tunisia border after the bodies of at least 65 migrants were found earlier this year.

In a speech, Volker Turk denounced widespread violations against migrants and refugees in Libya, which straddes a dangerous transit route that runs through the Sahara Desert and across the southern Mediterranean, Reuters reported.Abuses against migrants were being "perpetrated at scale, with impunity" by both state and non-state actors, Turk said, listing crimes including human trafficking, torture, forced labour, extortion, starvation, detention and mass expulsions."I urge the authorities to respond swiftly to our inquiries, and to investigate these crimes fully," he told the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva in a speech addressing Libya's human rights record over the last year.He gave no further details of the suspected identity of the mass grave victims or how the site was found. A spokesperson at Turk's office said: "We have not received information from the authorities but we are continuing to follow up on this."In March, at least 65 bodies of migrants were discovered at a mass grave site in southwest Libya's al-Jahriya valley about 420 km (260 miles) south of Tripoli, the U.N.-affiliated International Organization for Migration said.Libya and Tunisia are both vital partners in the European Union's efforts to stem the flow of migrants across the Mediterranean from North Africa into southern Europe.