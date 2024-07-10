0
8 Killed as Hurricane Beryl Slams Southern US

Beryl hit the US states of Texas and Louisiana on Monday. Officials said seven people had died in Texas's Harris and Montgomery counties, while one death was confirmed in Louisiana, Xinhua reported.

More than 1,100 flights were canceled at Houston's main airport on Monday, according to flightaware.com.

Some 2.3 million customers in Texas were experiencing a power blackout as of Tuesday morning, down from a peak of over 2.7 million on Monday, according to poweroutage.us.

Beryl has been downgraded to a tropical depression from a Category 1 hurricane. It is expected to move from Arkansas through Michigan throughout the week. Flash flooding and heavy rain remain a risk, according to the National Hurricane Center.
