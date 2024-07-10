0
Wednesday 10 July 2024 - 03:05

Iraqi Resistance Conducts New Drone Attack on Haifa

The Iraq Islamic resistance announced its new drone attack on the occupied territories in a statement on Wednesday. 

According to the statement, the Iraqi group has targeted a critical target in the occupied area of ​​"Haifa" with a drone on Tuesday evening.

"In continuation of their way of resisting the occupiers, in line with helping the people of Gaza, and also in response to the crimes of the usurping (Zionist) regime against Palestinian civilians, including women, children and the elderly, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance of Iraq on the evening of Tuesday, July 9, 2024, a vital target in Haifa, located in the occupied territories, was attacked with a drone," the statement read.

In the continuation of this statement, the Islamic Resistance of Iraq emphasized that the operations of the resistance group will continue to target the fortifications of the Zionist enemy.
