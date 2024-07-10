0
Wednesday 10 July 2024 - 03:08

Pope Expresses Concern over Israeli Crimes in Gaza Strip

Pope Francis has learnt with great sorrow about the attacks on a school in Gaza, and hopes and prays for concrete solutions to end the war. According to a statement released by the Holy See Press Office, he is praying for concrete solution to end the wars.

“The Holy Father has learned with great sorrow the news about the attacks on two medical centers in Kyiv, including the largest Ukrainian children's hospital, as well as a school in Gaza.”

According to a statement released by the Holy See Press Office on Tuesday, Pope Francis has expressed his deep distress over the increasing violence, Vatican News reported.

“While expressing his closeness to the victims and innocent wounded,” the statement continues, “he hopes and prays that concrete paths may soon be identified to bring an end to the ongoing conflicts.”

Pope Francis has tirelessly appealed for peace and negotiated solutions to the wars in Ukraine and in Gaza, as well as sending Vatican envoys to both territories with humanitarian aid and messages of closeness and concern, the report added.
